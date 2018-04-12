1 dead after Ash Township house fire

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fire in Ash Township.

Authorities said the fire fully engulfed a home on Exter Road about 3:25 p.m. The homeowner, who had left the house before the fire, returned and told personnel that his son may be inside still.

The remains of the 56-year-old man were found in the home's basement when the fire was extinguished.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ash Township Fire Department, London Maybee

Raisinville Fire Department, Exeter Township Fire Department, MCA and the American Red

Cross responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

