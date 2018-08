CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The driver of an ATV died after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on Harsens Island.

Clay Township police said they responded to the call on Aug. 18 at 7:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of Little Road.

Four passengers under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital, according to police.

The driver was listed in critical condition, but did not survive.

Police are investigating.

