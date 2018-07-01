1 dead after driver runs red light, hits multiple vehicles at 7 Mile in Detroit

DETROIT - One person is dead after a multivehicle crash Sunday morning in Detroit.

Police said a man was traveling north on Livernois Avenue in a Saturn when he ran a red light at 7 Mile Road at 1:40 a.m. The Saturn hit a Dodge Journey and a Buick Regal before rolling, police said.

A 24-year-old woman in the Saturn was partially ejected from the car and killed. Two other passengers, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were listed in serious condition at a hospital, police said. The driver, who was uninjured, was taken into custody.

A 21-year-old man in the Journey complained of injuries to the head, arm and leg, and a 23-year-old man complained of injuries to the back, police said. They were both taken to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

The driver in the Regal, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

