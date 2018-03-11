1 dead after fire engulfs Southfield condo, damages multiple units

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield fire officials are investigating a fatal fire inside a condo Sunday morning.

Police say multiple units at Greenbrooke Parkhomes were damaged by the fire.

“My neighbor next door started banging on the door, hollering, 'Help me, help me,'” Manetta Brooks said.

She said the fire started around 5 a.m.

“My condo was fully engulfed in smoke, so about that time, I’m trying to get to the door. He's [her neighbor] hollering, 'My mom is still in the house, my mom is still in the house,'” Brooks said.

She said that person was her neighbor’s son. He was able to escape their home while it was on fire, but his mother was still inside. Brooks said she immediately tried to help.

“We tried to get in there and save [her], see if we can get in there and help, but [with] all the smoke and fire coming out, it was impossible for anybody to go in,” Brooks said.

The mother was killed.

“We did know one victim jumped from the second window, but with heavy hearts, we have to report one victim, one fatality in the fire,” Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said.

Family members gathered at the scene, some hugging, others crying. Brooks said it’s a sad day for this neighborhood.

“It’s just sad, she lost her life. She was a good lady, a good neighbor. She was quiet. I knew she was a nurse. We all got to go, but not like that,” she said.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

