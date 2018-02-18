1 dead in early-morning Addison Township crash involving 3 vehicles, officials say

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles early Sunday in Addison Township, officials said.

Deputies responded to the accident around 12:30 a.m. on eastbound Lakeville Road near Hosner Road.

Officials said deputies were advised that a Ford Edge had been traveling east on Lakeville Road when he drove left of center and collided with a Ford Fiesta heading west.

A Buick LeSabre struck the Fiesta while the vehicles were still in the roadway, officials said. The driver of the Fiesta and his right front-seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle.

Officials said the Edge caught fire after the collision, and the driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were extricated from the Fiesta by firefighters from the Addison Township Fire Department, officials said.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to McLaren Hospital - Oakland, where he is listed in stable condition. Officials said the front-seat passenger was taken to Ascension-Crittenton Hospital in critical condition, and was subsequently airlifted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for further treatment. The passenger was pronounced dead Sunday.

Officials said the driver of the LeSabre suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Edge suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said. Deputies took the driver of the Edge to McLaren Hospital - Oakland, where he submitted to a voluntary blood draw as he was suspected of alcohol use and was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The results of the blood draw are pending.

Officials said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelt use is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

