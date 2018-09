Fatal crash Seven Mile Road and Woodingham Drive, Sept. 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person is dead after an overnight crash in Detroit.

It happened on Woodingham Drive and Seven Mile Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a driver was traveling eastbound on Seven Mile Road when the tire blew out.

The driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a 2001 Ford Taurus.

Police are still investigating.

