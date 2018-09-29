1 dead in overnight crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road

ROMULUS, Mich. - One person died early Saturday morning after a crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road.

Michigan State Police received a call at 2:05 a.m. Saturday about a car striking a guard rail. Other callers stated a body was in the middle of the freeway. The body has yet to be identified, and it is unknown if the body is the driver or a pedestrian.

The crash forced a closure of westbound I-94 at Telegraph Road in Taylor. The freeway continues to be closed at this time.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.