1 hurt, 1 arrested after shots fired during argument at Canton Township gas station

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police officers were called to a gas station in Canton Township on Tuesday after a man was shot.

The shooting happened at the Valero gas station at the intersection of Ford and Haggarty roads. Several police officers from Canton Township blocked off the gas station to investigate.

Officials said two men were at the gas station around 2:45 p.m. and got into an argument. The dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Family members said the victim was driving a gray Chevy Impala, which was left at the gas station.

The suspected shooter was arrested at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence.

