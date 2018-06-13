1 hurt, 3 arrested after woman with stroller fires shots at another woman on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A woman was injured and three people were arrested Tuesday after an argument between several women led to a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened on Minden Street near Connor Street.

Police said two women were arguing outside a home. One of the women, who was pushing a stroller, pulled out a revolver and started shooting at the other woman, according to authorities.

The baby was left in the stroller and is unharmed, police said.

Three people were taken into custody on Christy Street, which is a block away from the shooting scene, police said.

The victim is on her way to the hospital. Her condition is unclear.

The baby will be taken to Child Protective Services, police said.

