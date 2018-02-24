1 in custody after man found fatally shot in Dearborn street

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the street Friday.

Police said the victim, a 37-year-old Dearborn resident, was discovered near the intersection of Whittington and Canterbury streets at about 8 p.m.

According to police, a suspect is in custody.

"Crimes of this magnitude are extremely rare in the city of Dearborn and the loss of life in this incident is profoundly tragic. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and we are committed to utilizing every resource at our disposal to bring the person(s) responsible to justice," Police Chief Ron Haddad said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

