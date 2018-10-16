1 injured after windows shattered on SMART bus

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Windows were shattered on a SMART bus after Eastpointe police said somebody shot them out with either a BB or pellet gun.

One woman was injured when she dove to the floor, thinking it was gunfire.

Police do not currently have a description of the suspect or a vehicle.

Police believe the suspect or suspects may have been heading northbound on Gratiot because a bus traveling on Gratiot between 10 Mile Road and Frazho Road also had a window shattered.

