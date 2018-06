ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Rochester Hills early Sunday morning.

Another person was injured and is listed in critical condition.

The crash occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. early Sunday morning on South Boulevard between Crooks and Livernois.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.