1 killed, 1 hospitalized in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

Two people inside a GMC Yukon were shot on Connor Street in Detroit on May 22, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - One person was killed and another was hospitalized Wednesday in a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened on Connor Street between Gratiot Avenue and I-94.

Police said a white GMC Yukon pulled onto Connor Street from Lakeview Street when shots were fired.

Two people inside the Yukon were shot, police said. The front passenger's side window was shattered by gunfire.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds but the other was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The scene of a fatal shooting on Connor Street in Detroit on May 22, 2019. (WDIV)

