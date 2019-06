DETROIT - A shootout on Detroit's east side Sunday morning left one person dead and another wounded.

Police said the shootout ended around 2 a.m., and happened in the area of Morand Drive and Cadieux Road.

At least two people fired shots at each other and two men were struck. Police are working to determine whether either of the men struck by gunfire were involved in the shooting.

