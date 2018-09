DETROIT - Police reported a deadly collision happened early Sunday morning

According to authorities, the collision happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Dearborn and Fort streets. Witnesses said a car was driving at a high rate of speed and struck a pole.

The driver, a man believed to be 20 years old, was killed. Authorities transported two others to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

