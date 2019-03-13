1 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in St. Clair County.

Here's the info from police:

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched shortly after 2:30 to the intersection of Dunnigan Road and Bryce Road. Upon arrival, they saw the vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac CTS, fully engulfed in flames.

The deceased had been ejected from the vehicle. Two passengers from the crash were able to escape.

Deputies determined that the vehicle had been eastbound on Dunnigan Road at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck an end guardrail at the corner of Bryce Road. The car continued through the ditch and struck several trees before stopping.

The two passengers, a 28 year old man from Emmett and a 27 year old Capac man were transported by Tri-Hospital EMS to Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron for treatment. The 28 year old Emmett man was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Emmett Township Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene of the crash.



