1 killed, another injured in hit-and-run at vigil on Detroit's west side, driver at large

DETROIT - Camille Miller was mourning her friend's life when a van hit her and never stopped.

It happened Thursday night during a vigil on Detroit's west side. On Friday, Miller died from her injuries. Miller and another person were rushed to Henry Ford Hospital on Thursday night after police said someone intentionally ran them over.

As the group of friends gathered Thursday night at their former high school on McGraw Avenue and Larkins Street, police said a minivan, for reasons unknown, pulled into the parking lot where they stood. A woman driving the minivan drove into the crowd, and Miller and Azia Griffen were struck.

Their close friends spent the day at the hospital, where Griffen remains in critical condition.

The group met up at the parking lot to reflect on the recent death of another high school classmate. All were former basketball players who gathered to grieve for their friend, only to lose another.

Police are still investigating and searching for the woman behind the wheel. The vehicle is described as a dark minivan with a woman driving and two men inside.

If you have any information, contact police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.