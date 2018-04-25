Train crashes at South Street in Belleville; 1 person killed

A person was killed in a train crash in Belleville on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (WDIV)

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - One person was killed in a train crash Wednesday afternoon in Belleville prompting a road closure and a crash investigation.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Street.

Sources said one person was killed in the crash. The circumstances are unknown.

South Street is closed between downtown Belleville and the railroad tracks.

Witnesses said there were several ambulances at the scene.

No other information was made available.

