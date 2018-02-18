1 killed in Port Huron house fire, authorities say

PORT HURON, Mich. - One person is dead after a house fire Saturday night in Port Huron, authorities said.

Authorities said a call was received at 10:32 p.m. about smoke coming from a home in the 1700 block of Range Road.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded and forced entry into the home, but they were not able to safely enter it to look for people inside. Multiple fire departments responded to extinguish the fire and search the home, authorities said.

The owner was found dead in the home. Their identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.