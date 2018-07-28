News

1 killed in Toledo police Special Operations Unit shooting

By Dane Sager Kelly

TOLEDO, Ohio - An investigation started Friday evening into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Toledo.

According to authorities, the Toledo Police Department's Special Operations Unit was conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect and opened fire when he presented a handgun.

Police tweeted that the man was 25 years old and had a gun and that reports saying otherwise were misinformation.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

