1 killed in Toledo police Special Operations Unit shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio - An investigation started Friday evening into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Toledo.

According to authorities, the Toledo Police Department's Special Operations Unit was conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect and opened fire when he presented a handgun.

Police tweeted that the man was 25 years old and had a gun and that reports saying otherwise were misinformation.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update: Officer-Involved shooting investigation is ongoing & will take time. We will provide updates as we get them. The person shot is 25 years of age, not a juvenile. He did have a firearm. PLEASE, be weary of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/ypZapEQTj5 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 28, 2018

