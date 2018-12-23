1 killed in triple shooting at Hamtramck hookah lounge

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A chaotic scene took place Sunday morning at a Hamtramck hookah lounge on Joseph Campau Avenue near Caniff Street.

The shooting happened at the My Hookah Lounge near a residential area and neighbors are frustrated at the violence.

According to authorities, the shooting left one person dead and put two others in the hospital.

Witnesses reported people fleeing the area after the gunshots.

"People were scattering across the street, running this way," one witness said. "Cars were burning out of here. It was a bad scene."

Michigan State Police were called in to assist the officers from Hamtramck in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.

