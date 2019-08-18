1 killed, seven shot in violent Detroit shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning

The shootings are a part of the recent wave of gun violence in the city. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Seven people were shot and one killed in shootings that happened Saturday night and Sunday morning, Detroit police say.

First shooting

A double nonfatal shooting that happened Saturday night left two people injured. Police said the shooting took place at 9:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Greusel Street in Detroit.

During the shooting, a 37-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were shot and injured. According to police, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle owned by a witness that was parked in the 3400 block of Greusel Street, when they observed three black men wearing hooded sweatshirts approach the location and open fire, striking the male victim.

The witness and female victim started driving away, but shots were fired at the vehicle and the woman was struck by gunfire.

Police say the male victim, who was on a porch in the location, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

Officials say the female victim was taken to a hosptial with a gunshot wound by the witness and is also in stable condition.

Second shooting

The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7 Mile and Gilchrist Street in Detroit. Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot and managed to drive himself to a hospital in a white 2011 Chrysler 200 after suffering a gunshot wound. Police said the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.

Third shooting

The third shooting was fatal and happened at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 16600 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the back and died at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, there was a block party in the area where the victim died. Police say the shooting happened after the victim got in an argument with somebody at the party.

During the argument the victim pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the person he was arguing with in the leg. Then an unknown gunman approached the two and opened fire, fatally shooting the victim in the back. The second victim who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.

Fourth shooting

During another nonfatal shooting that happened at 4:23 a.m. in the 145 block of Plymouth Road in Detroit at Zoom Gas Station Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot multple times, and taken to a hospital. The shooter is unknown. Police said the victim walked to the parking lot of the business then collapsed. He was hospitalized.

Fifth Shooting

Another shooting happened at 4:38 a.m. in the 19100 block of Kelly Road in Detroit, where a 26-year-old man was shot mulitple times and taken to the hospital. The victim is in critical conditon. Police said the shooter is a CPL holder.

Police said details surrounding the shootings are unclear at this time. The victim was rushed into surgery. The CPL holder was detained at the scene. Both firearms were recovered at the scene.

Sixth shooting

The last shooting happened at 4:47 a.m. in the area of Sussex Street and Joy Road Sunday and injured a 26-year-old man.

Police said the victim reported that he was approached by two to three black men who started assaulting him. Once the victim was on the ground, he was shot. Police said the victim ran into a house in the 85000 block of Sussex Street for help.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

