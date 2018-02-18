1 person arrested after Pontiac home invasion

PONTIAC, Mich. - One person has been arrested after a Saturday home invasion in Pontiac, officials said.

The home invasion happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Shirley Street.

Officials said a resident heard noises coming from another room and discovered that someone had his arm in the window, attempting to climb inside the home.

The suspect heard the victim in the residence and fled the scene, officials said.

Responding deputies were nearby and observed someone leaving the area. Officials said deputies attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect continued to flee.

Deputies apprehended the suspect after a short pursuit on foot. Officials said the suspect was later identified as a suspect in previous home invasions.

The suspect was taken to the Oakland County Jail, officials said.

