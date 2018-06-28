1 person dead after shooting at barber shop on Detroit west side

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a barber shop on Detroit's west side, police said.

Surveillance video from a business near The Final Kut barber shop at Littlefield Street and Seven Mile Road showed there was some sort of struggle between two employees that started inside the shop and spilled outside.

The two men went back inside the shop, where one of the men used a handgun to shoot the other man, police said. Witnesses told police the victim then used a handgun to return fire.

The victim, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter is described as black with a medium complexion. He has a medium build and wears his hair in a wave style. He also has a full beard. Police said he may be driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee or similar SUV.

