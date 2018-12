Detroit police at the scene of a shooting at West Adams and Woodward avenues. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said an 18-year-old was shot near West Adams and Woodward avenues in the area near Grand Circus Park.

Two people are in custody and police are still searching for a female suspect.

Several officers are still at the scene. The victim's condition has not been disclosed.

Police did not reveal what led up to the shooting.

