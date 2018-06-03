1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in Detroit.

Police said the women were in the 18000 block of Grandville Avenue when they were shot at 3:14 a.m. One of the victims was shot in the eye and died at a hospital, police said. The other woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition at a hospital.

The victim who survived called 911 to report that her aunt's boyfriend had shot them, police said.

