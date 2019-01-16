Meteor in Metro Detroit: One Year Later

DETROIT - It was a quiet Tuesday night in Michigan ... until the sky lit up and the earth shook.

On January 16, 2018, around 8:10 p.m. (give or take), a meteor flew past Southern Michigan, triggered a weak earthquake and blew up your social media feed.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Local 4 received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

Dispatch centers also took hundreds of calls from concerned citizens, with many people thinking thier homes were being broken into.

