1 year later: Mother grieves loss of son killed while working as Uber driver in Detroit

DETROIT - DaJuan Jenkins was fatally shot a year ago in Detroit and his mother is still waiting for answers.

Jenkins went to culinary school, worked five different jobs and as an aspiring chef posted cooking videos to YouTube.

Jenkins was killed last February while working as an Uber driver and investigators said they have no new leads.

Jenkins was ambushed and killed in the 15000 block of Coyle Street. Police said they have an idea of who committed the crime, but they need more evidence before they can charge the alleged killer or killers.

Monday was the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting. Jenkins' mother said that day was hard for her.

"I could not move, I could not get out of bed," Josephine White said. "I kept praying and asking God to reveal who did this to my son."

