10 vehicle break-ins reported in one day in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities believe 10 vehicle break-ins that happened on July 13 in Ypsilanti Township are connected.

During the morning hours, thieves entered unlocked vehicles and stole multiple items, including a gun, a laptop computer, a wallet and loose change.

The reported vehicle break-ins on July 13 occurred at the following locations:

7300 block of Spyglass Lane

6300 block of Creekside Circle

6300 block of Maplehurst Drive

6200 block of Oakhurst Drive

6400 block of Oakbrook Drive

6300 block of Oakhurst Drive

6300 block of Oakhurst Drive

6200 block of Maplehurst Drive

7100 block of Royal Troon Drive

7000 block of Amberly Way

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder that residents should lock their vehicles to prevent theft.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

