10 vehicle break-ins reported in one day in Ypsilanti Township

Thieves target unlocked vehicles

By Amber Ainsworth

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities believe 10 vehicle break-ins that happened on July 13 in Ypsilanti Township are connected.

During the morning hours, thieves entered unlocked vehicles and stole multiple items, including a gun, a laptop computer, a wallet and loose change.

The reported vehicle break-ins on July 13 occurred at the following locations:

  • 7300 block of Spyglass Lane
  • 6300 block of Creekside Circle
  • 6300 block of Maplehurst Drive
  • 6200 block of Oakhurst Drive
  • 6400 block of Oakbrook Drive
  • 6300 block of Oakhurst Drive
  • 6300 block of Oakhurst Drive
  • 6200 block of Maplehurst Drive
  • 7100 block of Royal Troon Drive
  • 7000 block of Amberly Way

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder that residents should lock their vehicles to prevent theft.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

