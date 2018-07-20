10 vehicle break-ins reported in one day in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities believe 10 vehicle break-ins that happened on July 13 in Ypsilanti Township are connected.
During the morning hours, thieves entered unlocked vehicles and stole multiple items, including a gun, a laptop computer, a wallet and loose change.
The reported vehicle break-ins on July 13 occurred at the following locations:
- 7300 block of Spyglass Lane
- 6300 block of Creekside Circle
- 6300 block of Maplehurst Drive
- 6200 block of Oakhurst Drive
- 6400 block of Oakbrook Drive
- 6300 block of Oakhurst Drive
- 6300 block of Oakhurst Drive
- 6200 block of Maplehurst Drive
- 7100 block of Royal Troon Drive
- 7000 block of Amberly Way
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder that residents should lock their vehicles to prevent theft.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.
