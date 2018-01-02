10 words that deserve to be used more often, according to Wayne State

DETROIT - Hopefully this article has an eucatastrophe.

Wayne State University has released their annual list of the 10 words that should be used more often in conversation and prose.

“The English language has perhaps more words in its lexicon than any other,” says Jerry Herron, dean of WSU's Irvin D. Reid Honors College and a member of the website’s editorial board. “By making use of the repertoire available to us, we expand our ability to communicate clearly and help make our world a more interesting place. Bringing these words back into everyday conversation is just another way of broadening our horizons.”

Here are the 10 words from WSU:

Insuperable

Impossible to overcome.

He never considered an obstacle insuperable; if a mountain were in his path, he'd simply learn to climb.

Eucatastrophe

A sudden and favorable resolution of events in a story; a happy ending.

No matter how convoluted the story gets, every romantic comedy ends in a eucatastrophe.

Frangible

Fragile; brittle.

He picked up the frangible remains of the stained-glass display, which promptly fell apart in his hands.

Couth

Cultured, refined and well mannered.

Her couth delivery was a relief following the blithering performance of her predecessor.

Compunction

A feeling of guilt or moral scruple that prevents or follows the doing of something bad.

He unleashed the flurry of tweets with no compunction about the bile he spewed.

Recondite

(Of a subject or knowledge) little known; abstruse.

He couldn't pass a history quiz to save his life, but the voracious reader was a repository of facts and recondite information.

Nugatory

Of no value or importance.

He rambled on for hours, his big words masking the nugatory contribution he made to the debate.

Bilious

Spiteful; bad-tempered.

He was in a bilious mood, given that it was Monday morning and he hadn't yet had his coffee.

Littoral

Relating to or situated on the shore of the sea or a lake.

We drove along Michigan's west coast, passing a variety of littoral towns and villages.

Picaresque

Relating to an episodic style of fiction dealing with the adventures of a rough and dishonest but appealing hero.

“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is one of the most picaresque novels ever written.

The Word Warriors’ extensive list is composed of submissions from both administrators of the website as well as the public; participants worldwide have seen their favorite words brought back from the brink of obsolescence at wordwarriors.wayne.edu. New entries are posted there — as well as on Facebook — each week.

