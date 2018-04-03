10-year-old boy alerts 6 family members, 10 pet dogs to house fire in Detroit

DETROIT - A 10-year-old Detroit boy woke up to the smell of smoke filling his home Tuesday morning.

That’s when he alerted his family to the serious situation that was unfolding at the home on West Nevada near Woodward Avenue.

The boy’s quick thinking then allowed his dad, grandmother, four additional children and several pet dogs to escape.

"At first I was trying to wake-up my two brothers and then my dad, then he woke up my grandma," said Luan. "(I'm) happy that we made it safe out the house."

Authorities said either dogs are accounted for. One adult dog and one puppy did not survive the fire.

"He did an amazing job," said the boy's father. "I'm glad to have him, he's my little hero."

The cause is under investigation.

