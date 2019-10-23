10-year-old girl latest target of stranger danger in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 10-year-old girl was approached Monday by a man who offered her candy near Schlam Elementary School in Clawson near Crooks and 14 Mile Road, according to police officials.

The girl told the man no and ran away.

She described the man as a white male with a long white beard who drove away in a black truck.

This is the third stranger danger incident in the less than two weeks in Clawson.

On Oct. 13, police said a 9-year-old girl was approached by a Hispanic man in a black Kia Soul who asked to pet her dog at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Elmsford Drive.

Also on Oct. 13, two 10-year-old boys said a man in a small black SUV followed them while they walked home from Kentwood Elementary about 5 or 5:30 p.m. The boys described the driver as an older white man with gray sideburns. He was wearing dark-colored reading glasses and a black shirt.

Police are not sure if any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police at 248-524-3477.

