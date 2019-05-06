News

$1,000 a month for all Americans? Presidential candidate makes pitch to Detroiters

Andrew Yang wants your vote

Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang

DETROIT - Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wants to pay all Americans (18 years & older) $1,000 a month.

Why?

To combat the rise in automation in jobs.

Yang spoke to a crowd at the Detroti Shipping Co. Saturday and laid out his Universal Basic Income proposal.

He believes robots will replace 1 in 3 American workers over the next 12 years and the creation of jobs will not be able to keep pace.

Yang thinks his plan would offset the impact unemployment would have on the economy, if automation really does replace a strong minority of jobs.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.