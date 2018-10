Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a burglar. Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance video during the burglary that happened Saturday on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT - Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a burglar. The burglary happened Saturday in the 600 block of west Alexandrine Street near Second Avenue, on Detroit's west side around 10:30 p.m.

Images of the burglar were captured on surveillance video. The burglar is a black man and was wearing a black jacket with a Detroit Red Wings logo on it.

If you have any information call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

