$1,000 reward offered for information about Detroit hit-and-run crash

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a hit-and-run crash in Detroit.

Police said Alyssa Cotton was crossing Schaefer Highway at 4:23 a.m. Dec. 16 to get into her car when a black, sedan-style vehicle hit her.

Officials said the vehicle fled the scene south on Schaefer and west on Lyndon Street.

Cotton was critically injured in the crash, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.