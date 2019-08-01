$1,000 reward offered for information regarding Roseville arson

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to a July 24, 2019 arson. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a man wanted on suspicion of arson and destruction of property.

According to authorities, the man in the photos above threw rocks through the windows of a business on Groesbeck Highway on July 24. He then walked southbound and reportedly set a vehicle on fire at the Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting shop located at 28460 Groesbeck Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or at the official Crime Stoppers website here.

