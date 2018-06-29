$10,000 reward offered for information regarding Ferndale bank robbery

FERNDALE, Mich. - A reward is being offered for information regarding a bank robbery that occurred Monday in Ferndale

According to authorities, a man walked into the Huntington Bank on Nine Mile Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

He showed the teller a handgun and directed the employee to give him the money from the drawer. The teller gave money to the culprit, who then fled out the back door.

There were no injuries.

Huntington Bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the case is asked to call the Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

