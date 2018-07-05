11 rescued after overloaded boat capsizes in West Bloomfield lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - First responders and other boaters rescued 11 people Wednesday when the boat they were on capsized in West Bloomfield.

Authorities said a Malibu ski boat in Pine Lake was overloaded by about 450 pounds. Another boat passed the vessel, throwing a heavy wake that caused the overloaded boat to capsize at about 4:45 p.m.

The boat's occupants, who were wearing life jackets, feared the boat would sink, so they jumped into the water.

All 11 people were safely taken to shore, and no injuries were reported. Alcohol was not a factor, authorities said.

