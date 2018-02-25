11-year-old arrested after stealing rental car in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for stealing a car in Pontiac, authorities said.

Authorities from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about 1 p.m. from a man who said his rental car was missing from in front of his home, but he didn't want to make a report because he wasn't sure if the rental company had taken the vehicle. He also said he may have left the keys in the ignition.

An hour later, the man called 911 because he saw someone driving the car and it was blocked from moving from a parking space at the Lancaster Apartment complex. He told authorities that the driver fled the car.

Deputies located the 11-year-old driver hiding by a nearby railroad overpass. He fled on foot before being caught and arrested, authorities said. The man identified the boy as the person he saw driving the car.

Deputies noted that there was fresh damage on the rental car.

