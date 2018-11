PONTIAC, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Pontiac.

It around 10:15 p.m. on Joslyn Road, near Montcalm and Baldwin.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but one person is in custody.

