11-year-old Michigan girl critically injured by tree being cut down

Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by a tree that was being cut down outside a home in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the girl arrived at the home with her family on Monday evening in Allendale Township and ran into the front yard to greet a family friend who was using a chainsaw to cut down trees.

One of the trees fell as she approached, striking her in the head.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids, where she was listed in critical condition. Authorities say it’s being investigated as an accident.

