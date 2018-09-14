11-year-old Rayshawn Stewart of Detroit reported missing

Rayshawn Stewart was last seen by his mother Wednesday evening.

DETROIT - Rayshawn Stewart, an 11-year-old Detroit boy went missing Wednesday.

Stewart was last seen by his mother in the 12600 block of Washburn around 6 p.m. and went missing at 7 p.m. His mother saw him outside and when she went to check on him he was gone.

Stewart is 4 feet tall with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may be on a green, black and gray huffy bike. This is not the first time Stewart has went missing.

Stewart is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health disorder.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Stewart call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.