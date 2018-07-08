12-month-old baby dies after falling into flooded basement on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating the death of a 12-month-old girl who died Friday night in Detroit.

According to authorities, the mother had left the baby in the care of two babysitters at a home located in the 15000 block of Ferguson Street.

Police said the mother told officers when she was out, the child dropped through an air vent in an upstairs bedroom and fell into the basement, which was flooded with water.

The investigation is ongoing.

