12-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side; police seek assistance finding driver

DETROIT - Police are searching for a driver who hit a child riding his bike and took off Sunday on Detroit’s east side.

Raynard Phillips, a 12-year-old boy, was biking in his neighborhood near the intersection of Conner Street and Corbett Avenue when he was struck at about 3 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.

“I got hit in front of one house, and my bike was at the next house,” Raynard said.

Raynard struggled to understand what happened to him after the collision.

“The car hit me, and I was on the ground,” Raynard said. “I tried to get up but fell. I just lay there and starting thinking, ‘What just happened?’”

The seventh-grade student was left lying on the ground, unable to move with leg and wrist injuries, near his home.

“I couldn't breathe when I first got hit,” Raynard said, “They had to lift me off the ground because I couldn't move.”

Neighbors rushed to help, alerting Raynard’s father and the authorities.

Detroit police are looking for the driver.

“It makes me mad,” said Raynard’s father. “Nothing we can do, but he knows who he is. He knows he did something wrong.”

The vehicle was described as being a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department a 313-596-5900.



