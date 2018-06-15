Detroit mother chases man who robbed her 12-year-old son at gunpoint

DETROIT - A man was arrested in Detroit Friday after allegedly stealing a 12-year-old boy's cellphone at gunpoint.

Shree Cummings is a determined mom. Her son Demarcus ran home shaking Friday morning. He was walking to school on Outer Drive when a man demanded Demarcus' phone at gunpoint.

"I felt like I was in a movie," Cummings said. "I'm not letting him get away. No, I was going to catch him."

Cummings and Demarcus hopped in their car to go to a nearby Boost Mobile store to see if the man had sold the phone there, only to find the gunman walking down the street. They followed him with Detroit police on the phone, block after block, updating the police on his location in real time.

"They said 'Ma'am, don't follow us,' and I said 'I'm not going to follow you!'" said Cummings. "But, of course, I wanted to make sure they caught him, so, yeah, I did follow them. Just a little bit."

Police caught up with the two and found the robber heading toward the Boost Mobile store, where they arrested him.

Demarcus had earned his phone with good grades at school. While the phone was recovered, it wasn't returned to Demarcus yet, as it's evidence in the investigation.

