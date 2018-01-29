12-year-old boy says he was chased from Harrison Township bus stop by man wearing ski mask

A 12-year-old boy said he was chased home from the bus stop by a stranger. (WDIV)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 12-year-old boy was chased home from a school bus stop in Harrison Township by a man wearing a ski mask, police said.

Deputies were called around 7:50 a.m. Monday to the San Remo Apartments. A woman said her 12-year-old son had been late for the bus, and when he walked to the bus stop, there was a man waiting there.

The boy said he started to run away, and the man followed him, saying, "Come here." He said when he got home, the man was gone.

Police said the boy's mother didn't see the man.

The 12-year-old said the man was wearing all black with a ski mask. He is described as 6 feet tall and of average weight.

The boy was not injured. The bus had already picked up the other students before the reported incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

