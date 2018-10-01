12-year-old Boy Scout buried by sand dune, killed in South Haven Township

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after he was covered by a sand dune at a Boy Scout camp south of South Haven.

WOODTV reports Gage Wilson, of Portage, was trapped under the sand at North Point County Park for 15 to 30 minutes.

South Haven police said a fellow Boy Scout called 911 immediately.

When emergency responders arrived at the park around 4:15 p.m., they found scout leaders performing CPR on the boy.

Gage was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he died.

The South Haven Police Department said an autopsy was pending and that it was still investigating, but that the incident appears to have been "a tragic accident."

