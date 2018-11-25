12-year-old boy steals car, crashes into Michigan home

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody Saturday after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Holland Township home.

WoodTV reports the incident happened just after 11 a.m.

According to authorities, the boy was driving south on 136th Avenue and tried to make a turn, but instead went through a home’s front yard and crashed into the house. He fled on foot but was located and taken into custody by police.

Investigators determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen from a business in Holland Township.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was speeding before the collision.

No injuries have been reported.

