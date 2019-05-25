12-year-old boy struck by Detroit police cruiser while crossing street on city's east side

DETROIT - A 12-year-old boy was struck by a Detroit police vehicle Friday evening, according to authorities.

Police said the car was on patrol, not responding to any particular incident when the officer came to the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street and struck the child.

Police said the officer had the right away.

The child was taken to a hopsital and is in temporary serious condition. Police said he has non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Detroit police vehicle struck a pole while headed to the scene at Hayes Street.

Police provided an update Friday evening, watch that below:

