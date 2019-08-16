12-year-old Detroit boy describes to court what he saw the night his mother, her boyfriend were shot

DETROIT - A young boy took the witness stand Friday to describe what he said happened the night he saw his mother being shot in the head.

Four people, including two children, were injured July 9 at a home on MacKenzie Street near Joy and Livernois roads. When police arrived, they found the boy's mother shot in the head and her boyfriend shot multiple times. His 3-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother suffered stab wounds and bruises.

Daryl Edwards is accused in the crime. He has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder. Edwards and the boy's mother had a history together and he's accused of storming into the home and shooting her and her current boyfriend.

The boy was 11 on the night of the assault, but is 12 years old now. He described how Edwards allegedly turned the gun on his mother.

"Two times in the head and one time in the chest," the boy said, describing how his mother's current boyfriend was shot.

The boy escaped the chaotic scene and ran for help, flagging down people in the street.

His mother is still in a hospital recovering. Court is expected to resume in September.

